* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Felix and Meira Félix et Meira

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 25th October 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2018
?
new Felix and Meira poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Felix and Meira is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Maxime Giroux

Written by:

Maxime Giroux and Alexandre Laferrière

Produced by:

Sylvain Corbeil and Nancy Grant

Starring:

Martin Dubreuil, Hadas Yaron, Luzer Twersky, Melissa Weisz, Josh Dolgin and Nicola Vardaro

Genres:

Drama, Romance

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Félix and Meira is a story of an unconventional romance between two people living vastly different realities mere blocks away from one another. Each lost in their everyday lives, Meira, a Hasidic Jewish wife and mother and Félix, a Secular loner mourning the recent death of his estranged father, unexpectedly meet in a local bakery in Montreal's Mile End district. What starts as an innocent friendship becomes more serious as the two wayward strangers find comfort in one another. As Félix opens Meira's eyes to the world outside of her tight-knit Orthodox community, her desire for change becomes harder for her to ignore, ultimately forcing her to choose: remain in the life that she knows or give it all up to be with Félix. Giroux's film is a poignant and touching tale of self-discovery set against the backdrops of Montreal, Brooklyn, and Venice, Italy.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Felix and Meira is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Felix and Meira.

Felix and Meira Cast

Martin Dubreuil

Martin Dubreuil headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Felix and Meira

Hadas Yaron

Hadas Yaron headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Felix and Meira

Luzer Twersky

Luzer Twersky headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Felix and Meira

Melissa Weisz

Melissa Weisz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Felix and Meira

Josh Dolgin

Josh Dolgin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Felix and Meira

Nicola Vardaro

Nicola Vardaro headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Felix and Meira

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 19:01 24th October 2017