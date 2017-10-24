* × Change Settings

Son of Sofia

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 25th October 2017
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Elina Psykou

Written by:

Elina Psykou

Produced by:

Borislav Chouchkov, Giorgos Karnavas, Maria Kontogianni, Konstadinos Kontovrakis, Janja Kralj and Michael Sarantinos

Starring:

Victor Khomut, Valery Tscheplanowa, Thanasis Papageorgiou, Artemios Havalits, Areti Seidaridou and Ivonni Maltezou

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

1 hour 51 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Athens, 2004 summer Olympic Games. 11-year-old Misha arrives from Russia to live with his mother, Sofia. What he doesn't know is that there is a father waiting for him there. While Greece is living the Olympic dream, Misha will get violently catapulted into the adult world, riding on the dark side of his favorite fairy tales.

Son of Sofia Cast

