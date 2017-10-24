A reclusive video arcade repair technician experiences bizarre biomechanical mutations and Cronenbergian hallucinations when a mysterious new arcade machine appears in his shop. Reality itself threatens to fracture as he works to solve its mystery and the new chaos that has entered his life.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Sequence Break
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Sequence Break
Unknown
Unknown
5' 6" (1.68 m)
Sequence Break
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Sequence Break
Unknown
Unknown
5' 11" (1.8 m)
Sequence Break