* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Sequence Break

IFI Horrorthon Release Date

Thursday 26th October 2017
new Sequence Break poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Sequence Break is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Graham Skipper

Written by:

Graham Skipper

Produced by:

Claire Jago, Lyle Kanouse, Lisa Long, Graham Skipper and Audrey Wasilewski

Starring:

John Dinan, Lyle Kanouse, Fabianne Therese, Audrey Wasilewski and Chase Williamson

Genres:

Horror, Romance, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A reclusive video arcade repair technician experiences bizarre biomechanical mutations and Cronenbergian hallucinations when a mysterious new arcade machine appears in his shop. Reality itself threatens to fracture as he works to solve its mystery and the new chaos that has entered his life.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Sequence Break.

Sequence Break Cast

John Dinan

John Dinan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sequence Break

Lyle Kanouse

Lyle Kanouse headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sequence Break

Fabianne Therese

Fabianne Therese headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sequence Break

Audrey Wasilewski

Audrey Wasilewski headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sequence Break

Chase Williamson

Chase Williamson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sequence Break

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 19:01 24th October 2017