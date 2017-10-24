* × Change Settings

The Day After Geu-hu

London Korean Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 26th October 2017
new The Day After poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Sang-soo Hong

Written by:

Sang-soo Hong

Starring:

Yunhee Cho, Ki Joabang, Min-hee Kim, Sae-byeok Kim and Hae-hyo Kwon

Genres:

Drama, Romance

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

1 hour 32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The unhappily-married Bongwan runs a small publishing house and has been having an affair with a young female employee. His wife finds out about it on the very day that he's hiring the new employee Areum. In this shimmering, monochrome movie a weak, middle-aged man comes up against a strong-willed and determinedly positive young woman who simply won't let herself be bruised by the encounter.

Reviews

The Day After Cast

Yunhee Cho

Yunhee Cho headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Day After

Ki Joabang

Ki Joabang headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Day After

Min-hee Kim

Min-hee Kim headshot

Date of Birth:

1 March 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

On the Beach at Night AloneThe Day After

Sae-byeok Kim

Sae-byeok Kim headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Day After

Hae-hyo Kwon

Hae-hyo Kwon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

On the Beach at Night AloneThe Day After

Last update was at 19:01 24th October 2017