The Housemaid : Co Hau Gai

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 26th October 2017
new The Housemaid : Co Hau Gai poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Derek Nguyen

Written by:

Derek Nguyen

Produced by:

Timothy Linh Bui and Ha Quynh Vu

Starring:

Kate Nhung, Jean-Michel Richaud, Kim Xuan, Svitlana Kovalenko, Kien An and Leon Bown

Genres:

Horror, Romance

Language:

Vietnamese

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When an orphaned Vietnamese girl is hired to be a housemaid at a haunted rubber plantation in 1953 French Indochina, she unexpectedly falls in love with the French landowner and awakens the vengeful ghost of his dead wife... who is out for blood.

Reviews

The Housemaid : Co Hau Gai Cast

Kate Nhung

Kate Nhung headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Housemaid : Co Hau Gai

Jean-Michel Richaud

Jean-Michel Richaud headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Housemaid : Co Hau Gai

Kim Xuan

Kim Xuan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Housemaid : Co Hau Gai

Svitlana Kovalenko

Svitlana Kovalenko headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Housemaid : Co Hau Gai

Kien An

Kien An headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Housemaid : Co Hau Gai

Leon Bown

Leon Bown headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Housemaid : Co Hau Gai

