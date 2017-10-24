Freddy/Eddy

Movie Synopsis:

Freddy finds himself in the biggest crisis of his life, because he gets accused to have beaten up his wife. While his world collapses, Eddy, his childhood imaginary friend reappears. And he looks exactly like him. What is a big support for him in the beginning, turns out to get the worst horror. He looses control over Eddy and nobody believes him that it is not him, doing all the atrocities. How to prove someone who used to be a product of your own mind is alive.