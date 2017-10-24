* × Change Settings

Freddy/Eddy

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 27th October 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2018
?
new Freddy/Eddy poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Tini Tüllmann

Produced by:

Tini Tüllmann

Starring:

Felix Schäfer, Jessica Schwarz, Greta Bohacek, Alexander Finkenwirth, Burghart Klaußner and Katharina Schüttler

Genre:

Thriller

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Freddy finds himself in the biggest crisis of his life, because he gets accused to have beaten up his wife. While his world collapses, Eddy, his childhood imaginary friend reappears. And he looks exactly like him. What is a big support for him in the beginning, turns out to get the worst horror. He looses control over Eddy and nobody believes him that it is not him, doing all the atrocities. How to prove someone who used to be a product of your own mind is alive.

Reviews

Freddy/Eddy Cast

Felix Schäfer

Felix Schäfer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Freddy/Eddy

Jessica Schwarz

Jessica Schwarz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Freddy/Eddy

Greta Bohacek

Greta Bohacek headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Freddy/Eddy

Alexander Finkenwirth

Alexander Finkenwirth headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1¼" (1.86 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Freddy/Eddy

Burghart Klaußner

Burghart Klaußner headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Freddy/Eddy

Katharina Schüttler

Katharina Schüttler headshot

Date of Birth:

20 October 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3½" (1.61 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Freddy/Eddy

