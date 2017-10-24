Movie Synopsis:

Welcome to Slasher Sleepout: The Ultimate Horror Movie Experience. It's part camping trip, part haunted house, and part escape room, all rolled into one extreme 36-hour event. Six strangers are hooded, dropped in the middle of the woods, and must navigate increasingly strange and dangerous mysteries. Alexandra, the only participant who has never even seen a horror film, reluctantly tags along with her boyfriend. But one by one, the other campers meet grisly fates, and Alex must unravel the mystery of who's responsible if she wants to have any hope of survival.