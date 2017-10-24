* × Change Settings

Shuttle Life Fen bei ren sheng

London East Asia Film Festival Release Date

Friday 27th October 2017
new Shuttle Life poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Shuttle Life is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Seng Kiat Tan

Written by:

Siew Hong Leong and Seng Kiat Tan

Produced by:

Roland Lee and Lay Jin Ong

Starring:

Jack Tan, Sylvia Chang, Angel Chan, Mei Yan Gan, Juztin Lan and Jack Yap

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Mandarin

Runtime:

1 hour 31 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Ah Qiang lives in the big city and struggles to take care of his mentally unstable mother and his 5-year-old sister, Hui Shan. When a speeding car kills Hui Shan in an accident, Ah Qiang is desperate to claim his sister's body. Unfortunately, he can't prove his relation with Hui as she was never registered at birth. Ah Qiang's mother is no help given her condition. Ah Qiang is forced to face this predicament on his own.

Reviews

Shuttle Life Cast

Jack Tan

Jack Tan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shuttle Life

Sylvia Chang

Sylvia Chang headshot

Date of Birth:

22 July 1953

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3½" (1.61 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mountains May DepartShuttle Life

Angel Chan

Angel Chan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shuttle Life

Mei Yan Gan

Mei Yan Gan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shuttle Life

Juztin Lan

Juztin Lan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7¾" (1.72 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shuttle Life

Jack Yap

Jack Yap headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6¼" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shuttle Life

Last update was at 19:01 24th October 2017