* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Game of Death

IFI Horrorthon Release Date

Saturday 28th October 2017
new Game of Death poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Sebastien Landry and Laurence Morais-Lagace

Written by:

Edouard H. Bond, Philip Kalin-Hajdu, Sebastien Landry and Laurence Morais-Lagace

Produced by:

Mathias Bernard, Pierre-Alexandre Bouchard and Philip Kalin-Hajdu

Starring:

Sam Earle, Victoria Diamond, Emelia Hellman, Catherine Saindon, Erniel Baez Duenas and Nick Serino

Genres:

Horror, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 13 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Kill or be killed is the golden rule of the Game of Death. Sucks for seven millennials who ignored that rule. Now each one's head will explode unless they kill someone. Will they turn on each other to survive, or will this sunny day be the last for the innocent people of their middle-of-nowhere town.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Game of Death.

Game of Death Cast

Sam Earle

Sam Earle headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Game of Death

Victoria Diamond

Victoria Diamond headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Game of Death

Emelia Hellman

Emelia Hellman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Game of Death

Catherine Saindon

Catherine Saindon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Game of Death

Erniel Baez Duenas

Erniel Baez Duenas headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7½" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Game of Death

Nick Serino

Nick Serino headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Game of Death

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:34 28th October 2017