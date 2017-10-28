* × Change Settings

Lost in the Moonlight

London Korean Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 28th October 2017
Directed by:

Kim Hyun-joo

Starring:

Lee Honey, Seul-gi Kim and Yul Kwon

Genre:

Animation

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

13-year-old Hyunjuli has been cast in the very uninspiring role of a tree in a traditional children's musical about to be staged at Changdeok Palace. She dreams of the spotlight and feels ridiculous standing at the back of the chorus. Hyunjuli finally gets to take centre stage during the dress rehearsal, when she's sucked into a fantasy world after picking up a tag dropped by a run-away Rat God, finding herself fighting conspiracies led by the mysterious Lady Blossom and looking for a way to get home again.

Lost in the Moonlight Cast

Lee Honey

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Seul-gi Kim

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Yul Kwon

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

