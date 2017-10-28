Lost in the Moonlight

13-year-old Hyunjuli has been cast in the very uninspiring role of a tree in a traditional children's musical about to be staged at Changdeok Palace. She dreams of the spotlight and feels ridiculous standing at the back of the chorus. Hyunjuli finally gets to take centre stage during the dress rehearsal, when she's sucked into a fantasy world after picking up a tag dropped by a run-away Rat God, finding herself fighting conspiracies led by the mysterious Lady Blossom and looking for a way to get home again.
