Yellow

UK Iranian Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 28th October 2017
Directed by:

Mostafa Taghizadeh

Written by:

Mostafa Taghizadeh

Produced by:

Kamran Majidi

Starring:

Sareh Bayat, Anahita Dargahi, Shahram Haghighatdoost, Bahareh Kianafshare, Hosein Mehri and Alireza Ostadi

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Persian

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Shahab, Nahal, Hamed, Faramarz, and Nicki are the members of a scientific genius team who have patented an invention and are trying to immigrate from Iran to Europe. Three days before their journey to Italy, Hamed becomes comatose because of his unknown illness and it shocks the team tremendously. Hamed needs an organ transplant. The other four members try to solve the problem concerning Hamed and their journey in their own ways. The crisis reveals layers of them in the past and present, which have been unknown till now in a normal situation, and it leads to new decision making and judgement.

Sareh Bayat

Anahita Dargahi

Shahram Haghighatdoost

Bahareh Kianafshare

Hosein Mehri

Alireza Ostadi

