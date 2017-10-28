Movie Synopsis:

Shahab, Nahal, Hamed, Faramarz, and Nicki are the members of a scientific genius team who have patented an invention and are trying to immigrate from Iran to Europe. Three days before their journey to Italy, Hamed becomes comatose because of his unknown illness and it shocks the team tremendously. Hamed needs an organ transplant. The other four members try to solve the problem concerning Hamed and their journey in their own ways. The crisis reveals layers of them in the past and present, which have been unknown till now in a normal situation, and it leads to new decision making and judgement.