I Still Hide To Smoke À mon âge je me cache encore pour fumer

6.9 / 140 votes

Film Africa Release Date

Saturday 28th October 2017
new I Still Hide To Smoke poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Rayhana Obermeyer

Written by:

Rayhana Obermeyer

Produced by:

Salem Brahimi, Fenia Cossovitsa and Michèle Ray-Gavras

Starring:

Hiam Abbass, Fadila Belkebla, Nadia Kaci, Nassima Benchicou, Sarah Layssac and Maymouna

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Arabic

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Fatima, a strong-minded woman, is the lead masseuse of a hammam in Algiers. This is 1995 and the situation is tense in the capital. The day ahead promises to be hectic for all, and for Fatima in particular. Already, while walking to her place of work, she is the distant witness of a terrorist attack. At the hammam, Fatima should feel better, but the atmosphere proves electric in her small enclosed world, she has great difficulty in maintaining order. All the more as Meriem, a sixteen-year-old pregnant girl comes to take shelter at the hammam. And as irate brother, Mohamed, is after her to cleanse his honor in blood.

Reviews

