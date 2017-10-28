* × Change Settings

Come, Together

London Korean Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 28th October 2017
Directed by:

Dong-il Shin

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

2 hours 2 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A middle-class South Korean family where the father is fired from his job of 18 years, the mother feels pressure to be a top salesperson, and the daughter struggles to get into college, attempts to find a new meaning of success.

