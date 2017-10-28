* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The African Who Wanted to Fly

Unrated

Film Africa Release Date

Saturday 28th October 2017
new The African Who Wanted to Fly poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 2 cinemas view the list.

Directed by:

Samantha Biffot

Written by:

Samantha Biffot

Produced by:

Oualid Baha, Aurélien Bodinaux, Pierre-Adrien Ceccaldi and Imunga Ivanga

Genres:

Biography, Documentary

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Today he is a star of dozens of kung fu films and working behind the camera with Jackie Chan's crew. But how Luc Bendza, born in a small Gabonese town, became a kung fu master in an art that didn't count any African before him? This is the story of a kid who wanted to fly like Chinese fighters, so passionate he tackled his destiny and entered the legendary Shaolin Temple at the age of 15. His saga begins when he's 10 and starts shooting his own kung fu films with his friends in the streets of Koulamoutou.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The African Who Wanted to Fly.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 19:52 28th October 2017