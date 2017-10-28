* × Change Settings

King Cohen: The Wild World of Filmmaker Larry Cohen

IFI Horrorthon Release Date

Sunday 29th October 2017
Directed by:

Steve Mitchell

Written by:

Steve Mitchell

Produced by:

Daniel McKeon, Steve Mitchell and Matt Verboys

Starring:

J.J. Abrams, Rick Baker, Eric Bogosian, Tara Reid, Eric Roberts and Martin Scorsese

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Featuring a veritable Who's Who of filmmakers, from Mick Garris to Martin Scorsese, this documentary pays affectionate tribute to the director of such classics as It's Alive and Q-The Winged Serpent.

Reviews

