New World Sinsegye

London Korean Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 29th October 2017
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Hoon-jung Park

Written by:

Hoon-jung Park

Produced by:

Min-jung Park

Starring:

Jung-jae Lee, Min-sik Choi, Jung-min Hwang, Sung-woong Park, Ji-hyo Song and Yoon-Seong Kim

Genres:

Crime, Drama

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

2 hours 14 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

As Korea's biggest crime organization 'Goldmoon' expands its powers, Kang, the head of police investigation planning department, orders the undercover cop Ja-Seoung to participate in project New World, that will take down 'Goldmoon'. Ja-seong must choose either to follow Kang's orders as a cop or to keep his loyalty with Jeong Cheong, the under-boss of the 'Goldmoon' crime organization.

Reviews

New World Cast

Jung-jae Lee

Jung-jae Lee headshot

Date of Birth:

15 March 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Warriors of the DawnNew World

Min-sik Choi

Min-sik Choi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¾" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

New World

Jung-min Hwang

Jung-min Hwang headshot

Date of Birth:

1 September 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

New World

Sung-woong Park

Sung-woong Park headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

New World

Ji-hyo Song

Ji-hyo Song headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6¼" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

New World

Yoon-Seong Kim

Yoon-Seong Kim headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

New World

