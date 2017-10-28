Young and Beautiful Kira is afflicted with a strange disease: her skin starts to age rapidly, dry out and crumble away. When she discovers that she can replace her own skin with somebody else's, she has to choose: watch her own body wither and die - or give in to temptation - whatever the price.
Unknown
Unknown
5' 9½" (1.77 m)
Replace
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Replace
Unknown
Unknown
5' 4" (1.63 m)
Replace
Unknown
Unknown
5' 8½" (1.74 m)
Replace
Unknown
Unknown
5' 9¾" (1.77 m)
Replace
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Replace