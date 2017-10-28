* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Replace

IFI Horrorthon Release Date

Sunday 29th October 2017
new Replace poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Replace is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Norbert Keil

Written by:

Norbert Keil, Richard Stanley, Scarlett Amaris and Bernd Strack

Produced by:

Gerhard Lidl, Eberhard Müller and Felix von Poser

Starring:

Rebecca Forsythe, Lucie Aron, Barbara Crampton, Sean Knopp, Adnan Maral and Agnes Kiyomi Decker

Genres:

Horror, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 41 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Young and Beautiful Kira is afflicted with a strange disease: her skin starts to age rapidly, dry out and crumble away. When she discovers that she can replace her own skin with somebody else's, she has to choose: watch her own body wither and die - or give in to temptation - whatever the price.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Replace.

Replace Cast

Rebecca Forsythe

Rebecca Forsythe headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9½" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Replace

Lucie Aron

Lucie Aron headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Replace

Barbara Crampton

Barbara Crampton headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Replace

Sean Knopp

Sean Knopp headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Replace

Adnan Maral

Adnan Maral headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¾" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Replace

Agnes Kiyomi Decker

Agnes Kiyomi Decker headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Replace

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 19:52 28th October 2017