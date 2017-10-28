* × Change Settings

House of Paper

UK Iranian Film Festival Release Date

Monday 30th October 2017
new House of Paper poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when House of Paper is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Mehdi Sabaghzadeh

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Persian

Runtime:

1 hour 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

House of Paper tells the story of a father and daughter, who are both journalists but from two different generations. Amirali has given up on work and love, tired of the unjust system he has had to endure throughout his career; while his daughter Sara is still idealistic and wants to pursue risky stories. A shadow from Amirali's past reappears to bring him back to life, and put him back to work. But having two loud voices in the same house writing on sensitive political subjects attracts its share of danger.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on House of Paper.

Recommendations

Last update was at 19:52 28th October 2017