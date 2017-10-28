Movie Synopsis:

House of Paper tells the story of a father and daughter, who are both journalists but from two different generations. Amirali has given up on work and love, tired of the unjust system he has had to endure throughout his career; while his daughter Sara is still idealistic and wants to pursue risky stories. A shadow from Amirali's past reappears to bring him back to life, and put him back to work. But having two loud voices in the same house writing on sensitive political subjects attracts its share of danger.