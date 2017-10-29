Movie Synopsis:

A follow-up to Two Doors, which investigated the events that took place in Yongsan, amassing documents to question the use of force against the people involved in the occupation of a watchtower, as a protest against the redevelopment of a local neighbourhood in central Seoul. The Remnants turns to the personal stories of five people involved in the demonstrations, who were accused of legal violations. Where the first film seeks to provide material evidence against the use of violence by state police, "The Remnants" focuses instead on the personal accounts of what happened.