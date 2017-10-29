* × Change Settings

Under the Smoky Roof Zire saghfe doodi

UK Iranian Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 1st November 2017
Directed by:

Pouran Derakhshandeh

Written by:

Pouran Derakhshandeh

Produced by:

Pouran Derakhshandeh

Starring:

Farhad Aslani, Maryam Boubani, Shahram Haghighatdoost, Azita Hajian, Hadi Marzban and Rasul Najafian

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Persian

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Shirin who has problems with her husband and child is searching for a way to communicate with them and solve her family problems but she can not succeeded in that so reaches a crisis. Her second try to get out of this crisis makes her to confront new challenges.

