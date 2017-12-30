The Final Year is a unique insiders' account of President Barack Obama's foreign policy team during their last year in office. Featuring unprecedented access inside the White House and State Department, The Final Year offers an uncompromising view of the inner workings of the Obama Administration as they prepare to leave power after eight years.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Final Year
4 August 1961
Unknown
6' 1" (1.85 m)
The Final Year
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Final Year
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Final Year