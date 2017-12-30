* × Change Settings

The Final Year

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 19th January 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2018
?
The Final Year poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 19th January 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 7th February 2018.

Directed by:

Greg Barker

Produced by:

John Battsek, Diane Becker, Christopher Buchanan and Julie Goldman

Starring:

John Kerry, Barack Obama, Samantha Power and Ben Rhodes

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Final Year is a unique insiders' account of President Barack Obama's foreign policy team during their last year in office. Featuring unprecedented access inside the White House and State Department, The Final Year offers an uncompromising view of the inner workings of the Obama Administration as they prepare to leave power after eight years.

The Final Year Cast

John Kerry

John Kerry headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Final Year

Barack Obama

Barack Obama headshot

Date of Birth:

4 August 1961

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Final Year

Samantha Power

Samantha Power headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Final Year

Ben Rhodes

Ben Rhodes headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Final Year

Last update was at 08:32 30th December 2017