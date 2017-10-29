Movie Synopsis:

The day after the Heysel disaster, Kenny Dalglish became manager of Liverpool Football Club. Six years later he resigned from the club, shell-shocked in the wake of the Hillsborough disaster. In between he created one of the most exciting football teams of all times. Kenny explores more than just the roller-coaster career of an iconic footballer and manager. It goes behind the scenes to reveal an intimate portrait of a man who sacrificed all in the service of his club, his family and the people of Liverpool.