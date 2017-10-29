* × Change Settings

Kenny

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 17th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2018
new Kenny poster
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Stewart Sugg

Produced by:

David Tryhorn

Starring:

Margaret Aspinall, John Barnes, Kenny Dalglish, Alex Ferguson, Ian Rush, Graeme Souness and Ricky Tomlinson

Genre:

Sport

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The day after the Heysel disaster, Kenny Dalglish became manager of Liverpool Football Club. Six years later he resigned from the club, shell-shocked in the wake of the Hillsborough disaster. In between he created one of the most exciting football teams of all times. Kenny explores more than just the roller-coaster career of an iconic footballer and manager. It goes behind the scenes to reveal an intimate portrait of a man who sacrificed all in the service of his club, his family and the people of Liverpool.

Last update was at 20:12 29th October 2017