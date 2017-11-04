* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

#Starvecrow

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 24th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2018
?
new #Starvecrow poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when #Starvecrow is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

James Carver

Written by:

James Carver and David Bark Jones

Produced by:

James Carver, Jonson D'Angelo and David Bark Jones

Starring:

David Bark-Jones, Michael Billington, Elizabeth Bowe, Minnie J Carver, Valerie Ford and George Gillies

Genres:

Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A Twisted Love Story. #Starvecrow is the story of Ben and Jess. Ben is a control-freak, charmer, abuser and warped product of the digital age. He films everything. Jess is fresh out of rehab. Their worlds are dominated by each other but Jess now needs some space and time apart and is invited by her friends to their house in the woods for the weekend. People arrive and the party kicks off, but not everyone attending has been invited. #Starvecrow is a disturbing story of obsession, narcissism and complex relationships, where friendships and families are irreversibly broken. Considered to be the world's first "Selfie" movie, #Starvecrow appears as an assembly of "stolen" smartphone and "hacked" CCTV footage - 69 hours of footage edited down to an 84 minute feature.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when #Starvecrow is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on #Starvecrow.

#Starvecrow Cast

David Bark-Jones

David Bark-Jones headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

#Starvecrow

Michael Billington

Michael Billington headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

#Starvecrow

Elizabeth Bowe

Elizabeth Bowe headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

#Starvecrow

Minnie J Carver

Minnie J Carver headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

#Starvecrow

Valerie Ford

Valerie Ford headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

#Starvecrow

George Gillies

George Gillies headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

#Starvecrow

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 16:16 4th November 2017