Movie Synopsis:

A Twisted Love Story. #Starvecrow is the story of Ben and Jess. Ben is a control-freak, charmer, abuser and warped product of the digital age. He films everything. Jess is fresh out of rehab. Their worlds are dominated by each other but Jess now needs some space and time apart and is invited by her friends to their house in the woods for the weekend. People arrive and the party kicks off, but not everyone attending has been invited. #Starvecrow is a disturbing story of obsession, narcissism and complex relationships, where friendships and families are irreversibly broken. Considered to be the world's first "Selfie" movie, #Starvecrow appears as an assembly of "stolen" smartphone and "hacked" CCTV footage - 69 hours of footage edited down to an 84 minute feature.