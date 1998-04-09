* × Change Settings

How to Talk to Girls at Parties

6.5 / 777 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 11th May 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2018
How to Talk to Girls at Parties poster
Contains strong language and sex references. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

John Cameron Mitchell

Written by:

Philippa Goslett, John Cameron Mitchell and Neil Gaiman

Produced by:

Iain Canning, Howard Gertler, John Cameron Mitchell and Emile Sherman

Starring:

Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning, Ruth Wilson, Elarica Johnson, Stephen Campbell Moore and Matt Lucas

Genres:

Comedy, Music, Romance, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 42 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

John Cameron Mitchell, director of the acclaimed films Hedwig and the Angry Inch and Shortbus takes us to an exotic and unusual world: suburban London in the late 70s. Under the spell of the Sex Pistols, every teenager in the country wants to be a punk, including our hopeless hero Enn. Hearing the local punk Queen Boadicea is throwing a party, Enn crashes the fun and discovers every horny boy's dream; gorgeous foreign exchange students. When he meets the enigmatic Zan, it's lust at first sight. But these girls have come a lot further than America. They are, in fact, aliens from another galaxy, sent to Earth to prepare for a mysterious rite of passage. When the dark secret behind the rite is revealed, our galaxy-crossed lover Enn must turn to Boadicea and her punk followers for help in order to save the alien he loves from certain death. The punks take on the aliens on the streets of London, and neither Enn nor Zan's universe will ever be the same again.

Reviews

How to Talk to Girls at Parties Cast

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman headshot

Date of Birth:

20 June 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

AquamanHow to Talk to Girls at PartiesThe Goldfinch

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning headshot

Date of Birth:

9 April 1998

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mary ShelleyHow to Talk to Girls at PartiesThe Loud House

Ruth Wilson

Ruth Wilson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

How to Talk to Girls at Parties

Elarica Johnson

Elarica Johnson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

How to Talk to Girls at Parties

Stephen Campbell Moore

Stephen Campbell Moore headshot

Date of Birth:

30 November 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

How to Talk to Girls at Parties

Matt Lucas

Matt Lucas headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

How to Talk to Girls at Parties

