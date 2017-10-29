* × Change Settings

Sea Sorrow

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 30th October 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2018
Directed by:

Vanessa Redgrave

Produced by:

Carlo Gabriel Nero

Starring:

Ralph Fiennes and Emma Thompson

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 14 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

An examination of the historical context for the current migrant crisis.

Reviews

Sea Sorrow Cast

Ralph Fiennes

Ralph Fiennes headshot

Date of Birth:

22 December 1962

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.81 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Holmes and WatsonSea Sorrow

Emma Thompson

Emma Thompson headshot

Date of Birth:

15 April 1959

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Children ActSea Sorrow

