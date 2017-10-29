In a race against time and all odds, the revolutionary F1 racing car Ferrari 312B will get back on the Monaco circuit, 46 years later, under the wing of it's creator, the genius engineer Mauro Forghieri.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Ferrari 312B: Where the revolution begins
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Ferrari 312B: Where the revolution begins
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Ferrari 312B: Where the revolution begins
Unknown
Unknown
5' 11¾" (1.82 m)
Ferrari 312B: Where the revolution begins
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Ferrari 312B: Where the revolution begins
22 February 1949
Unknown
5' 7½" (1.71 m)
Ferrari 312B: Where the revolution begins
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Ferrari 312B: Where the revolution begins
11 June 1939
Unknown
Unknown
Ferrari 312B: Where the revolution begins