Ferrari 312B: Where the revolution begins

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 2nd November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2018
?
new Ferrari 312B: Where the revolution begins poster
Contains infrequent mild bad language and footage of motor racing crashes. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Andrea Marini

Starring:

Paolo Barilla, Gerhard Berger, Bob Constanduros, Damon Hill, Jacky Ickx, Niki Lauda, Nigel Roebuck and Jackie Stewart

Genres:

Documentary, History, Sport

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In a race against time and all odds, the revolutionary F1 racing car Ferrari 312B will get back on the Monaco circuit, 46 years later, under the wing of it's creator, the genius engineer Mauro Forghieri.

Reviews

Ferrari 312B: Where the revolution begins Cast

Paolo Barilla

Paolo Barilla headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ferrari 312B: Where the revolution begins

Gerhard Berger

Gerhard Berger headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ferrari 312B: Where the revolution begins

Bob Constanduros

Bob Constanduros headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ferrari 312B: Where the revolution begins

Damon Hill

Damon Hill headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¾" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ferrari 312B: Where the revolution begins

Jacky Ickx

Jacky Ickx headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ferrari 312B: Where the revolution begins

Niki Lauda

Niki Lauda headshot

Date of Birth:

22 February 1949

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7½" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ferrari 312B: Where the revolution begins

Nigel Roebuck

Nigel Roebuck headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ferrari 312B: Where the revolution begins

Jackie Stewart

Jackie Stewart headshot

Date of Birth:

11 June 1939

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ferrari 312B: Where the revolution begins

