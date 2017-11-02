Movie Synopsis:

Yenegen Alewldem causes a stir for depicting - through football - what may be Ethiopia's most bloody period in history. Yenegen Alewldem is based on a book written by veteran sports journalist Genene Mekuria about youths who used football as a distraction from the claustrophobic fear of the Red Terror. Local government cadres created much of that fear by their all-embracing surveillance of the population and the power of life and death or freedom and imprisonment they were given through the authority to denounce "anti-revolutionaries". The main character is a football coach played by Berhanu Degafe, a veteran entertainment journalist and personality. The coach uses his job as an escape from the danger of forcible recruitment into a local government approved security force. He trains his players on roads littered with dumped bodies of "anti-revolutionaries" and anti-government leaflets as he tries to juggle family disapproval.