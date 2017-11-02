* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

I Will Not Bear Tomorrow Yenegen Alewldem

Unrated

Film Africa Release Date

Thursday 2nd November 2017
new I Will Not Bear Tomorrow poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Abraham Gezahagne Assefa

Written by:

Abraham Gezahagne Assefa

Produced by:

Fortuna Moges

Genres:

Drama, History, Sport

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 58 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Yenegen Alewldem causes a stir for depicting - through football - what may be Ethiopia's most bloody period in history. Yenegen Alewldem is based on a book written by veteran sports journalist Genene Mekuria about youths who used football as a distraction from the claustrophobic fear of the Red Terror. Local government cadres created much of that fear by their all-embracing surveillance of the population and the power of life and death or freedom and imprisonment they were given through the authority to denounce "anti-revolutionaries". The main character is a football coach played by Berhanu Degafe, a veteran entertainment journalist and personality. The coach uses his job as an escape from the danger of forcible recruitment into a local government approved security force. He trains his players on roads littered with dumped bodies of "anti-revolutionaries" and anti-government leaflets as he tries to juggle family disapproval.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on I Will Not Bear Tomorrow.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 22:07 2nd November 2017