Aurore

French Film Festival Release Date

Friday 3rd November 2017
Directed by:

Blandine Lenoir

Written by:

Anne-Françoise Brillot, Benjamin Dupas, Jean-Luc Gaget, Agnès Jaoui, Blandine Lenoir and Océane Michel

Produced by:

Fabrice Goldstein and Antoine Rein

Starring:

Agnès Jaoui, Thibault de Montalembert, Pascale Arbillot, Sarah Suco, Lou Roy-Lecollinet and Nicolas Chupin

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Aurore, separated from her husband, has just lost her job and been told that she is going to be a grandmother. She is slowly being pushed to the outskirts of society, but when she accidentally runs into the great love of her youth, she puts her foot down and refuses to be relegated to the scrap yard. What if now was the time to start over.

Reviews

