Condemned To Remember

Bergen-Belsen survivor Tomi Reichental has embarked on a lifelong quest to keep the memory of the Holocaust alive so that its horrors will never be repeated. Now Tomi symbolically celebrates his 80th birthday in a Dublin mosque and embarks on an epic journey across a Europe in turmoil.



In Germany, Tomi concludes his long quest to bring the convicted SS war criminal Hilde Michnia to account. In Poland and Slovakia, he confronts the 'crisis of shame' that obscures the scale of local 'collusion' with the Nazi extermination project. In Bosnia, he embraces Muslim survivors of a genocide who still search for the bones of their loved ones.



Along the way he puts himself into the shoes of the "new Jews" and discovers a strong common bond with refugees fleeing the hell that is Syria.