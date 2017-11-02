Movie Synopsis:

Kalender is an extra who works at his relative's cast agency and occasionally has small roles in films and series. He dreams about getting married to his longtime girlfriend; Imge. He also tries to find small roles for friends in his neighborhood. Kalender goes into prison for a short while after he takes the blame for a financial crime his relative committed. In prison, he meets a convict named Vefa. Vefa, who knows Kalender from films and series he played in, starts caring for him and decides to take Kalender under his protection. When Kalender completes his sentence, he is released from prison and goes back to his old life. Vefa's men help him when he gets out. Sometime later Vefa also gets out of prison. Kalender visits Vefa and talks about his dreams of opening his own cast agency and shooting a film. Vefa decides to help his dear friend Kalender and agrees to produce his film. Incidents surprisingly unfold.