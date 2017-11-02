* × Change Settings

Ketenpere

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 3rd November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2018
?
Directed by:

Kamil Cetin

Starring:

Safak Sezer, Hakan Ural, Mehmet Esen and Elif Erdogan

Language:

Turkish

Runtime:

2 hours 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Kalender is an extra who works at his relative's cast agency and occasionally has small roles in films and series. He dreams about getting married to his longtime girlfriend; Imge. He also tries to find small roles for friends in his neighborhood. Kalender goes into prison for a short while after he takes the blame for a financial crime his relative committed. In prison, he meets a convict named Vefa. Vefa, who knows Kalender from films and series he played in, starts caring for him and decides to take Kalender under his protection. When Kalender completes his sentence, he is released from prison and goes back to his old life. Vefa's men help him when he gets out. Sometime later Vefa also gets out of prison. Kalender visits Vefa and talks about his dreams of opening his own cast agency and shooting a film. Vefa decides to help his dear friend Kalender and agrees to produce his film. Incidents surprisingly unfold.

Reviews

Ketenpere Cast

Safak Sezer

Safak Sezer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ketenpere

Hakan Ural

Hakan Ural headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ketenpere

Mehmet Esen

Mehmet Esen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ketenpere

Elif Erdogan

Elif Erdogan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ketenpere

