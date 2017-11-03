* × Change Settings

Sardaar Mahommad

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 3rd November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2018
Contains moderate violence and injury detail. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 10 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 9th November 2017.

Directed by:

Harry Bhatti

Produced by:

Manpreet Johal

Starring:

Karamjit Anmol, Rana Jung Bahadur, Tarsem Jassar, Neeta Mohindra and Sardar Sohi

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

2 hours 19 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Set during the India-Pakistan partition, the story of Sardar Mohammad revolves around an infant who is saved by an Indian Sikh police officer. The officer brings up the boy as his own and he shares a close bond with his parents, especially his mother. The boy enjoys a peaceful life until one day he finds the truth about his step parents. The discovery disturbs him and it makes him curious to find the whereabouts of his real parents and so he sets off to Pakistan, which marks the beginning of a series of odd encounters for him. Will he find his biological parents, forms the crux.

Sardaar Mahommad Cast

