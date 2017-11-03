* × Change Settings

Suburban Steps to Rockland: The Story of The Ealing Club

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 4th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2018
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Giorgio Guernier

Written by:

Giorgio Guernier

Produced by:

Giorgio Guernier

Starring:

Pete Townshend, Eric Burdon, Paul Jones, Ginger Baker, Jack Bruce, John Mayall, Alexis Korner, Cyril Davies and Dick Taylor

Genres:

Documentary, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Suburban Steps to Rockland is a feature-film documentary that revolves around the story of the Ealing Club, a venue recently defined by the prestigious Mojo Magazine as 'The Cradle of British Rock' thanks to its role in creating a new musical movement whose participants continue to influence the sound of contemporary music.

Reviews

Suburban Steps to Rockland: The Story of The Ealing Club Cast

Pete Townshend

Pete Townshend headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Eric Burdon

Eric Burdon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Paul Jones

Paul Jones headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Ginger Baker

Ginger Baker headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Jack Bruce

Jack Bruce headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

John Mayall

John Mayall headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Alexis Korner

Alexis Korner headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Cyril Davies

Cyril Davies headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Dick Taylor

Dick Taylor headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

