* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Bingo: King of the Mornings Bingo: O Rei das Manhãs

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 15th December 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2018
?
Bingo: King of the Mornings poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Bingo: King of the Mornings is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Daniel Rezende

Written by:

Luiz Bolognesi and Fabio Meira

Produced by:

Ariel Elia, Caio Gullane, Fabiano Gullane and Dan Klabin

Starring:

Vladimir Brichta, Emanuelle Araújo, Raul Barreto, Pedro Bial, Ricardo Ciciliano and Soren Hellerup

Genres:

Biography, Comedy, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 53 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Based on a true story Bingo: King of the Mornings is a film about the man behind the mask. Augusto is an artist looking for his place under the spotlight, following the footsteps of his mother, a stage artist in the 50's. Restless in his search for applause, he finds a chance to conquer the crowds when he becomes "BINGO", a TV host clown from one of the audience leader's TV shows for children in the 80's. With makeup on, Augusto becomes an absolute success. But a clause on his contract forbids him to reveal his identity; an anonymous celebrity. Augusto turns into a clown who brings happiness to children across the country, but not to his own son, Gabriel, who sees his own father, idol and partner, distance himself while searching for fame. Filled with irony and humor, with the exaggerated pop look of the backstage universe of the 80's Brazilian television, we tell the incredible and surreal story of a man that whilst looking for his artistic value, finds his personal decay.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Bingo: King of the Mornings is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Bingo: King of the Mornings.

Bingo: King of the Mornings Cast

Vladimir Brichta

Vladimir Brichta headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¾" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bingo: King of the Mornings

Emanuelle Araújo

Emanuelle Araújo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bingo: King of the Mornings

Raul Barreto

Raul Barreto headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bingo: King of the Mornings

Pedro Bial

Pedro Bial headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3½" (1.92 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bingo: King of the Mornings

Ricardo Ciciliano

Ricardo Ciciliano headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bingo: King of the Mornings

Soren Hellerup

Soren Hellerup headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bingo: King of the Mornings

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:16 27th November 2017