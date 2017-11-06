* × Change Settings

Just to be Sure Ôtez-moi d'un doute

French Film Festival Release Date

Monday 6th November 2017
Directed by:

Carine Tardieu

Written by:

Baya Kasmi, Michel Leclerc, Raphaële Moussafir and Carine Tardieu

Produced by:

Fabrice Goldstein and Antoine Rein

Starring:

François Damiens, Cécile De France, Guy Marchand, André Wilms, Alice de Lencquesaing and Estéban

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When 45 year old widower Erwan discovers by accident that the man who raised him isn't his real dad, he begins a search for his biological father. He soon locates the mischievous, 70 something Joseph, whom his mother knew briefly. Erwan falls not only for his charm, but that of the impetuous Anna, who has ties to them both. The conflicting familial loyalties soon become compounded by the pregnancy of his own daughter Juliette, who defiantly refuses to name the father.

Just to be Sure Cast

François Damiens

François Damiens headshot

Date of Birth:

17 January 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3½" (1.92 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Just to be Sure

Cécile De France

Cécile De France headshot

Date of Birth:

17 July 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Just to be Sure

Guy Marchand

Guy Marchand headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Just to be Sure

André Wilms

André Wilms headshot

Date of Birth:

29 April 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¼" (1.76 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Marie Curie: The Courage of KnowledgeJust to be Sure

Alice de Lencquesaing

Alice de Lencquesaing headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Just to be SureCorporate

Estéban

Estéban headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Just to be Sure

