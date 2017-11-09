* × Change Settings

All the Rage (Saved by Sarno)

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 9th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2018
Current Status:complete

Today in 1 cinema

Directed by:

David Beilinson, Michael Galinsky and Suki Hawley

Produced by:

David Beilinson, Michael Galinsky, Suki Hawley and Jon Messner

Starring:

Jonathan Ames, Larry David, Tom Harkin, Gabor Mate, Howard Stern and John Stossel

Genres:

Biography, Documentary, Drama, News

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

America is experiencing an epidemic of pain. One man has the answer to the problem yet the medical establishment has ignored him. For nearly 50 years, Dr. John Sarno has been single-handedly battling the pain epidemic by focusing on the mind-body connection and the nature of stress and the manifestation of physical ailments. With a renowned practice in rehabilitative medicine at NYU he is also a bestselling author of numerous books that deal with psychosomatic disorders. Filmmaker Michael Galinsky's family has a long history with Dr. Sarno and their experience will be woven into the fabric of the film, alongside well known patients, including Howard Stern, John Stossel, Jonathan Ames, Larry David, and many others.

All the Rage (Saved by Sarno) Cast

Jonathan Ames

Jonathan Ames headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

All the Rage (Saved by Sarno)

Larry David

Larry David headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

All the Rage (Saved by Sarno)

Tom Harkin

Tom Harkin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

All the Rage (Saved by Sarno)

Gabor Mate

Gabor Mate headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

All the Rage (Saved by Sarno)

Howard Stern

Howard Stern headshot

Date of Birth:

12 January 1954

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 5" (1.96 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

All the Rage (Saved by Sarno)

John Stossel

John Stossel headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

All the Rage (Saved by Sarno)

