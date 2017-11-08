* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Revolution of Sound: Tangerine Dream

6.9 / 17 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 8th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2018
?
new Revolution of Sound: Tangerine Dream poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Margarete Kreuzer

Produced by:

Bianca Froese-Acquaye and Kerstin Krieg

Genres:

Biography, Documentary, Music

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 27 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Edgar Froese, band leader of Tangerine Dream and pioneer of electronic music, is on a lifelong mission to find the ultimate sound. His constant quest takes him and his fellow band members to worldwide success, all the way to the Hollywood studios in Los Angeles. At his death in January 2015, Edgar Froese leaves a legacy of 48 years of music history. The film shows previously unreleased footage shot by the band leader himself: For the first time, we see the band backstage, on tour in Europe and the US, at photoshoots with Jim Rakete or on holiday at the seaside. Records and interviews with his wife Bianca Froese-Acquaye, with band members, close associates and fellow artists map the unique history of Tangerine Dream: a tribute to the musician Edgar Froese and the era of electronic music.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Revolution of Sound: Tangerine Dream is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Revolution of Sound: Tangerine Dream.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:52 9th November 2017