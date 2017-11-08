* × Change Settings

Shankly: Nature's Fire

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 8th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2018
?
new Shankly: Nature's Fire poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Mike Todd

Produced by:

Geseth Garcia, Peter Hooton and Mike Todd

Starring:

Jamie Carragher, Steven Gerrard, Roger Hunt, Ian St John, Kevin Keegan, Denis Law, Bill Shankly and Irvine Welsh

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Shankly: Nature's Fire explores the remarkable life and career of Bill Shankly, the legendary Liverpool Football Club manager who came to leave such a legacy in his adopted home city. The film is a nostalgic journey into the origins of the world's favourite game, and how legends are born and transcend generations. Perhaps no one before or since has personified the spirit of the working class culture that gave birth to the modern game. Shankly's passion for football was boundless to the point of obsession. This unique feature length documentary is an exploration of the determination and commitment to community that emerged from Britain's industrial heartlands and manifested itself in this unstoppable game: creating a love affair still etched in the hearts of the generations that followed. It is also a film about a city and how one man seemed almost divinely able to give voice to, and make tangible, the hopes and dreams of a people. His connection to the fans of the City of Liverpool is.

Reviews

Shankly: Nature's Fire Cast

Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.86 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shankly: Nature's Fire

Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shankly: Nature's Fire

Roger Hunt

Roger Hunt headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shankly: Nature's Fire

Ian St John

Ian St John headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shankly: Nature's Fire

Kevin Keegan

Kevin Keegan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shankly: Nature's Fire

Denis Law

Denis Law headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9½" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shankly: Nature's Fire

Bill Shankly

Bill Shankly headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shankly: Nature's Fire

Irvine Welsh

Irvine Welsh headshot

Date of Birth:

27 September 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shankly: Nature's Fire

