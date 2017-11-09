* × Change Settings

An Act of Defiance Bram Fischer

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 9th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2018
Current Status:complete

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Saturday 11th November 2017.

Directed by:

Jean van de Velde

Written by:

Matt Harvey, Dominic Morgan and Jean van de Velde

Produced by:

Michael Auret, Richard Claus, Hugh Rogers, Pat van Heerden and Peter Warnier

Starring:

Peter Paul Muller, Antoinette Louw, Sello Motloung, Sean Venter, Johan Ahlers and Obed Baloi

Genre:

Biography

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 4 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Apartheid is rampant in South Africa, 1963. When ten men are arrested on a farm in Rivonia for conspiring to commit sabotage and violent acts against the repressive S. African government, tenacious lawyer Bram Fisher steps up to the challenge as lead counsel. He soon finds that political leader Nelson Mandela is also on trial. Mandela urges his fellow defendants to plead not guilty and shine light on the systemic corruption against the African people. As the outcome of the trial looks bleak, Mandela gives his famous "I'm Prepared to Die" speech, discussing how the ANC's resistance is justified. But will Mandela's impassioned speech save these men's lives?

