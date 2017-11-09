* × Change Settings

Ippadai Vellum

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 9th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2018
Current Status:unknown

Directed by:

Gaurav Narayanan

Written by:

Gaurav Narayanan

Produced by:

A. Subaskaran

Starring:

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Daniel Balaji, Soori, Manjima Mohan, R.K. Suresh and Raadhika Sarathkumar

Genres:

Action, Comedy

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

2 hours 19 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

