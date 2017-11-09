* × Change Settings

Aramm

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2018
?
new Aramm poster
Contains moderate threat. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Minjur Gopi

Produced by:

Kotapadi Ramesh

Starring:

Nayanthara, J. Vignesh, Ramesh, Sunu Lakshmi, Ramachandran Durairaj and Vinodhini Vaidynathan

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 59 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

Aramm Cast

Nayanthara

Nayanthara headshot

Date of Birth:

18 November 1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Aramm

J. Vignesh

J. Vignesh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Aramm

Ramesh

Ramesh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Aramm

Sunu Lakshmi

Sunu Lakshmi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Aramm

Ramachandran Durairaj

Ramachandran Durairaj headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Aramm

Vinodhini Vaidynathan

Vinodhini Vaidynathan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Aramm

Recommendations

