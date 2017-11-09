* × Change Settings

Sami Blood Sameblod

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2018
?
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Amanda Kernell

Written by:

Amanda Kernell

Produced by:

Rene Ezra, Jim S. Hansen, Magdalena Jangard, Tomas Radoor and Oskar Östergren

Starring:

Lene Cecilia Sparrok, Mia Erika Sparrok, Maj-Doris Rimpi, Julius Fleischanderl, Olle Sarri and Hanna Alström

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Swedish

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Elle Marja, 14, is a reindeer-breeding Sámi girl. Exposed to the racism of the 1930's and race biology examinations at her boarding school, she starts dreaming of another life. To achieve this other life, she has to become someone else and break all ties with her family and culture.

Reviews

Sami Blood Cast

