Elle Marja, 14, is a reindeer-breeding Sámi girl. Exposed to the racism of the 1930's and race biology examinations at her boarding school, she starts dreaming of another life. To achieve this other life, she has to become someone else and break all ties with her family and culture.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Sami Blood
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Sami Blood
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Sami Blood
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Sami Blood
Unknown
Unknown
5' 10½" (1.79 m)
Sami Blood
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Sami Blood