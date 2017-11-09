* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Scott and Sid

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2018
?
new Scott and Sid poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Scott Elliott and Sid Sadowskyj

Written by:

Scott Elliott and Sid Sadowskyj

Produced by:

Scott Elliott and Sid Sadowskyj

Starring:

Tom Blyth, Richard Mason, David Summer, Llila Vis, Maggie Daniels and Charlotte Milchard

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

From their first encounter as teenagers in high school, Scott and Sid seem unlikely friends. Scott is a shambolic dreamer, intent on carving out his own path in life and holding up a metaphorical middle finger to anyone who tries to stop him. He is a quintessential troubled teen: on his fifth high school by the age of fifteen, alienated from his peers, crippled by recurring nightmares and disliked by his own foster parents. Sid, on the other hand, wants nothing more than to be liked. An unconfident, awkward recluse through circumstance, Sid's impoverished and dysfunctional background leave him no time for friends and no money for hobbies. And then Scott arrives in town, and Sid's whole world is turned upside down, as the pair embark on a journey of Dreamchasing, the personal code that they agree to live by. Through persistence and trust, sharing secrets and testing their faith in each other, Scott and Sid become embroiled in an adventure that leads them through doubts, deprivation and demon-black days, from the desolate back alleys of their hometown to the billboards of Hollywood. Fighting against the limits of their own upbringings, outsmarting the local gangsters, always staying one step ahead and just the right side of the law and almost always smiling, their friendship is tested again and again, but they will stop at nothing to achieve their ultimate aim.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Scott and Sid is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Scott and Sid.

Scott and Sid Cast

Tom Blyth

Tom Blyth headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Scott and Sid

Richard Mason

Richard Mason headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Scott and Sid

David Summer

David Summer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Scott and Sid

Llila Vis

Llila Vis headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Scott and Sid

Maggie Daniels

Maggie Daniels headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Scott and Sid

Charlotte Milchard

Charlotte Milchard headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Scott and Sid

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 21:15 9th November 2017