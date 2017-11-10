Rusty Boys

Movie Synopsis:

When the elderly folk don't behave like their children would prefer, the latter cannot cope at all. They have enough trouble trying to keep their own children in check, and now the old codgers are rattling their cages as well. Fons Kayser (70), Jean-Louis "Lull" Hemmer (82), Nicolas "Nuckes" Heinen (65) and Jängi Jaminet (84) have spent their entire lives not letting themselves be bossed around, and they have no intention of putting up with it now. Together, the four gentlemen plan their futures without an old people's home. Nuckes is the leading force. As an old '68 protester, he knows how to organize dissent, but all of this is easier said than done.