* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Rusty Boys

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 11th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2018
?
new Rusty Boys poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Andy Bausch

Written by:

Andy Bausch and Frank Feitler

Produced by:

Paul Thiltges

Starring:

André Jung, Marco Lorenzini, Paul Greisch, Fernand Fox, Josiane Peiffer and Monique Reuter

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

Luxembourgish

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When the elderly folk don't behave like their children would prefer, the latter cannot cope at all. They have enough trouble trying to keep their own children in check, and now the old codgers are rattling their cages as well. Fons Kayser (70), Jean-Louis "Lull" Hemmer (82), Nicolas "Nuckes" Heinen (65) and Jängi Jaminet (84) have spent their entire lives not letting themselves be bossed around, and they have no intention of putting up with it now. Together, the four gentlemen plan their futures without an old people's home. Nuckes is the leading force. As an old '68 protester, he knows how to organize dissent, but all of this is easier said than done.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Rusty Boys is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Rusty Boys.

Rusty Boys Cast

André Jung

André Jung headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rusty Boys

Marco Lorenzini

Marco Lorenzini headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2¾" (1.9 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rusty Boys

Paul Greisch

Paul Greisch headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rusty Boys

Fernand Fox

Fernand Fox headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rusty Boys

Josiane Peiffer

Josiane Peiffer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rusty Boys

Monique Reuter

Monique Reuter headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rusty Boys

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 21:59 10th November 2017