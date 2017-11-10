* × Change Settings

The Ghost Bride

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 11th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2018
?
new The Ghost Bride poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Chito S. Roño

Written by:

Chito S. Roño, Enrico C. Santos, Juvy Galamiton, Charlson L. Ong and Cathy Camarillo

Starring:

Kim Chiu, Matteo Guidicelli, Christian Bables, Alice Dixson, Ina Raymundo and Robert Seña

Genres:

Drama, Fantasy, Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Language:

Filipino

Runtime:

1 hour 51 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

With unfortunate events that beset Mayen's family, she will be torn between living a normal yet difficult life or accepting a strange business proposal called the Ghost Wedding in exchange for wealth and a comfortable life for her loved ones. Will Mayen say "'til death we will never part?"

Reviews

The Ghost Bride Cast

Kim Chiu

Kim Chiu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Ghost Bride

Matteo Guidicelli

Matteo Guidicelli headshot

Date of Birth:

26 March 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Ghost Bride

Christian Bables

Christian Bables headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Ghost Bride

Alice Dixson

Alice Dixson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Ghost Bride

Ina Raymundo

Ina Raymundo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Ghost Bride

Robert Seña

Robert Seña headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Ghost Bride

