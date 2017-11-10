With unfortunate events that beset Mayen's family, she will be torn between living a normal yet difficult life or accepting a strange business proposal called the Ghost Wedding in exchange for wealth and a comfortable life for her loved ones. Will Mayen say "'til death we will never part?"
Unknown
Unknown
5' 5" (1.65 m)
The Ghost Bride
26 March 1990
Unknown
Unknown
The Ghost Bride
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Ghost Bride
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Ghost Bride
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Ghost Bride
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Ghost Bride