White Colour Black

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 11th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2018
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Joseph A. Adesunloye

Written by:

Joseph A. Adesunloye

Produced by:

Joseph A. Adesunloye, Sy Alassane and Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor

Starring:

Dudley O'Shaughnessy, Wale Ojo, Alassane Sy, Damola Adelaja, Yrsa Daley-Ward and Guetan Calvin Elito

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 27 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Leke a young successful photographer lives a hedonistic lifestyle in London. His latest exhibition is about to move to Shanghai where critical reception awaits. In the midst of all this euphoria; he is called to re-engage with a life he once knew back in Senegal, to bury a father from whom has long been estranged. He embarks on a journey of self-discovery, finding himself in others and in places he had since thought he had forgotten.

White Colour Black Cast

Dudley O'Shaughnessy

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Wale Ojo

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Alassane Sy

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Damola Adelaja

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Yrsa Daley-Ward

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9½" (1.77 m)

Guetan Calvin Elito

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

