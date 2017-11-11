Movie Synopsis:

The Promises of Love It's not like before. The time for promises or child play is over. This film is about adulthood, the tragedy of feeling we're getting older alone an distanced from love and caresses. But it's also a story about happy pasts and unexpected and doubtful futures. And it all plays out in the middle of a scene where the ex-lovers lay their cards on the table hoping to uncover secrets and display truths. Who hasn't made promises out of love? Who hasn't tasted the infinite flavor of avowed loyalty and kept it as a weapon in defense of utopia and memories? How many of us do not safeguard tenderness with the perpetuity of an oath? Esteban and Mayra, by the time we meet them, are two human beings who once loved each other; who shared not only their bodily fluids, but also their hopes amidst social processes that led them to believe in impossibilities and to dream; dream of chimeras and imagine untruths. And that's the story. In a Cuba that is reluctant to lose its memories.