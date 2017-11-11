* × Change Settings

Not Like Before

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 11th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2018
?
new Not Like Before poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Lester Hamlet

Written by:

Lester Hamlet and Mijail Rodríguez

Produced by:

Danilo León, Victor Martinez Aja, Robert Murphy and Ramon Samada

Starring:

Luis Alberto García and Isabel Santos

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Promises of Love It's not like before. The time for promises or child play is over. This film is about adulthood, the tragedy of feeling we're getting older alone an distanced from love and caresses. But it's also a story about happy pasts and unexpected and doubtful futures. And it all plays out in the middle of a scene where the ex-lovers lay their cards on the table hoping to uncover secrets and display truths. Who hasn't made promises out of love? Who hasn't tasted the infinite flavor of avowed loyalty and kept it as a weapon in defense of utopia and memories? How many of us do not safeguard tenderness with the perpetuity of an oath? Esteban and Mayra, by the time we meet them, are two human beings who once loved each other; who shared not only their bodily fluids, but also their hopes amidst social processes that led them to believe in impossibilities and to dream; dream of chimeras and imagine untruths. And that's the story. In a Cuba that is reluctant to lose its memories.

Reviews

Not Like Before Cast

Luis Alberto García

Luis Alberto García headshot

Isabel Santos

Isabel Santos headshot

