Pad Man

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 26th January 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-July 2018
Pad Man poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

In 1 cinema on Friday 26th January 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

R. Balki

Written by:

R. Balki and Swanand Kirkire

Produced by:

Anil Naidu and Twinkle Khanna

Starring:

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte, Sonam Kapoor, Sudhir Pandey and Biju Menon

Genre:

Biography

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Biography on Tamil Nadu activist Arunachalam Muruganantham, whose mission was to provide sanitary napkin's to poor women of rural areas. Who would use rag cloths or leaves during periods where use of sanitary napkins was rare. After he did not get fruitful results from his family and a medical college he approached, he decided to try it himself by making a uterus out of football bladder and filling goat's blood in it. He would roam around the whole day with the bladder, the aim was to check the absorption rate of the sanitary napkins made by him.

Reviews

Pad Man Cast

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan headshot

Date of Birth:

11 October 1942

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar headshot

Date of Birth:

9 September 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¾" (1.77 m)

Sudhir Pandey

Sudhir Pandey headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Biju Menon

Biju Menon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

