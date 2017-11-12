* × Change Settings

89

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 12th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2018
?
new 89 poster
Contains infrequent drug misuse references and mild bad language. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Dave Stewart

Starring:

George Graham and Paul Merson

Genre:

Sport

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 27 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

89 tells the incredible story of one of football's greatest triumphs: when against all odds Arsenal snatched the Championship title from Liverpool at Anfield in the last minute of the last game of the 1988/89 season. It's a universal tale of a band of brothers who, led by a charismatic and deeply respected manager, came together to defy the odds and create history.

Mixing archive and previously unseen footage with revealing interviews, insights & memories from the original squad, game officials, famous fans and the people who were there on the night this is the definitive account of a watershed moment in football and a must-watch for any sports fan.

Reviews

89 Cast

Last update was at 11:00 12th November 2017