Movie Synopsis:

89 tells the incredible story of one of football's greatest triumphs: when against all odds Arsenal snatched the Championship title from Liverpool at Anfield in the last minute of the last game of the 1988/89 season. It's a universal tale of a band of brothers who, led by a charismatic and deeply respected manager, came together to defy the odds and create history.



Mixing archive and previously unseen footage with revealing interviews, insights & memories from the original squad, game officials, famous fans and the people who were there on the night this is the definitive account of a watershed moment in football and a must-watch for any sports fan.