Keepers of the Magic

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 12th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2018
?
new Keepers of the Magic poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Vic Sarin

Written by:

Vic Sarin

Produced by:

Tina Pehme and Kim Roberts

Starring:

John Boorman, César Charlone, Roger Deakins, Bruno Delbonnel, Sam Mendes and George Miller

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 18 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Keepers of the Magic celebrates the breathtaking cinematic images that have transfixed audiences around the world. This ground-breaking documentary explores our fascination with moving images and provides insight into how cinema's most iconic moments came to be. Most of all, it honours the great masters of cinematography, unsung heroes whose vision and talent was always right before our eyes.

Keepers of the Magic Cast

John Boorman

John Boorman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Keepers of the Magic

César Charlone

César Charlone headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Keepers of the Magic

Roger Deakins

Roger Deakins headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Keepers of the Magic

Bruno Delbonnel

Bruno Delbonnel headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Keepers of the Magic

Sam Mendes

Sam Mendes headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Keepers of the Magic

George Miller

George Miller headshot

Date of Birth:

3 March 1945

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Keepers of the Magic

Last update was at 11:00 12th November 2017