Pure Love: The Voice of Ella Fitzgerald

Doc 'N Roll Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 12th November 2017
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Katja Duregger

Written by:

Katja Duregger

Starring:

Kathleen Renish, Ella Fitzgerald, Judith Tick, Terri Lyne Carrington, Dianne Reeves and Will Friedwald

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

52 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Focusing on the phenomenon of her extraordinary voice, this film pays tribute to The First Lady of Song - Ella Fitzgerald - on what would have been her 100th birthday on 25 April 2017. Fitzgerald's voice is a phenomenon and unrivalled to this day. With absolute pitch and perfect intonation, her voice spanned three octaves, her phrasing seemed effortless, and the odd moments in her nearly 60-year career when she sang off-key were few and far between. There is almost no style of music in which she did not excel, and her numerous - now legendary - recordings of the Great American Songbook with pieces by US composers such as George and Ira Gershwin, Harold Arlen, Cole Porter and Duke Ellington remained a benchmark for the interpretation of those songs for generations of singers. Ira Gershwin is rumoured to have said: "I didn't realise how good our songs were until Ella sang them." Duregger unravels the secret of Fitzgerald's voice via insights from singers Dianne Reeves and Dee Dee Bridgewater, jazz drummer and producer Terri Lyne Carrington, jazz violinist Regina Carter, author Tad Hershorn and the eminent jazz critic Will Friedwald, among others. They describe the impact her voice had and continues to have on their lives.

Reviews

Last update was at 11:00 12th November 2017